WeltN24 lodges complaint before ECHR over Deniz Yucel’s arrest

The German media company WeltN24 lodged a complaint before the European Court of Human Right (ECHR) in Strasbourg on Friday over Turkey's detention of "Die Welt” reporter Deniz Yucel.
According to the complaint, German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yucel's right to freedom of expression has been violated, DW reports.
"You cannot stand by when a journalist is sent prison for just doing their job,” said WeltN24 managing director, Stephanie Caspar. She also added that the company will use all legal means to defend itself and its reporter.
Deniz Yucel, who has a dual citizenship of Turkey and Germany, was detained and then arrested in Istanbul in February. Two weeks later the court arrested him on charges of terrorist propaganda and incitement of international hatred.
Yucel’s detention and arrest draw criticism in Germany. The German government expressed bafflement about the charges brought against the journalist.