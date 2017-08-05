News
Armenia and Georgia set up working group dealing with electricity trade issues
14:00, 05.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

Armenia and Georgia have set up a working group on issues of electricity trade.

Head of the Tariff Policy Department of the Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia (PSRC), Garegin Baghramyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am.

The discussions are held along with the construction of a new Armenia-Georgia 400kW power transmission line. By the time it is completed, the transfer capacity between the lines will increase about thrice, while their interoperation will switch form the isolated to parallel regime. It will then be much easier to exchange the current.

It is planned to allow private electricity traders to this expanding market as well. They will be able to buy electricity both from plants and sell it to the end-users through the networks of both countries.

The legal framework for the electricity trade is being developed by the Armenian-Georgian working group, which includes representatives of energy system operators, market regulators, and relevant ministers of the two countries.

It is planned to finish the work by the time when the aforementioned Armenia-Georgia, as well as Armenia-Iran power transmission lines are ready (by the end of 2018 and by fall 2017 respectively).

The cross-border trade is also being discussed in the Eurasian Union, where the common electricity market should start operating starting from 2019.   

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
