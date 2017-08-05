Azerbaijani Vice PM’s grandson to be held criminally liable for accident in downtown Baku

Grandson of Azerbaijani Vice PM Ali Hasanov, Nail Allahverdiyev, will be held criminally liable for the terrible accident in downtown Baku and the ensuing death of two people.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, the investigative measures and the video recordings of the surveillance cameras revealed that citizen Nail Allahverdiyev was at the wheel of the car, haqqin.az reports.

He will be held criminally liable.

Allahverdiyev’s Gelandеwagen collided with VAZ-2115, following which it lost control and appeared in the secondary lane of the avenue, knocking down the pedestrians standing there, crashing into a traffic divider and burning down.

Consequently, citizen Vagim Asabov, who was knocked down by the car, immediately died, while the two other pedestrians—Turkish citizens Mutallib Tekis and Songul Tekis—were hospitalized with injuries of different degrees. Citizen Mehto Aliyev, who was in the car at the moment of the accident, also died at the scene.

The social network users, who happened to witness the incident, claim that it happened as a result of races organized by Galendevagen and red BMW with license plate numbers 777. The same witnesses noted that the cars returned from one of the beaches of Absheron and rushed along Heydar Aliyev Avenue at a speed of 200-250 km/h. After the accident, the friend of Nail Allahverdiyev (the vice PM’s grandson) who arrived on another car, began offending the accident witnesses, demanding that they immediately leave.

Several car lovers wrote on Facebook that while driving on the same highway, they were outraced by the same Mercedes Galendevagen and BMW.