The opening of an Armenian literary education center was held in Tbilisi on Saturday.

The center opened in the house museum of Hovhannes Tumanyan, where the Armenian writer lived till the very end of his life.

In January 2012, information was disseminated on that in the 1990s part of the house, where Hovhannes Tumanyan lived, was handed to an entrepreneur, who, in his turn, planned to sell part of the house to a Turkish company Georgia Turan.