Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 110 times within one week

STEPANAKERT. – The operational situation along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces was relatively calm, from July 30 to August 5.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire overall 110 times, using 60mm mortars and rifle weaponry, informed the press service of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Defense (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR MOD).

The vanguard units of the NKR Defense Army control the operational situation and continue to confidently fulfill the military task set before them.