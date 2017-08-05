News
Expert: Toilets were built on Armenian cemetery in Turkey
14:27, 05.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society

An old Armenian cemetery has been completely destroyed in Eglimet settlement of Turkey’s Dilka village and toilets have been constructed on it instead.

Member of the National Congress of Western Armenians, Chairman of Veradardz Foundation, Aragats Akhoyan told the aforementioned to journalists on Saturday.

According to him, during the construction of the toilets, the remnants of the deceased in the form of bones could be found nearby.

“And for the construction work not to be stopped for some reason, it was carried out in a very short period of time,” Akhoyan stressed.

In his words, this issue was publicized by the supporters of a local Kurdish politician.

“Through media they subjected to aggressive, and it should be said, brave criticism the policy of the current Turkish authorities, accusing them of cynicism. This was perhaps done for increasing their political dividends,” Akhoyan noted. 

