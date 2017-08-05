Baku Court of Appeal considers Marat Ueldanov’s appeal

The session on the appeal of Russian citizen of Armenian descent Marat Ueldanov has kicked off in the Baku Court of Appeal.
The personal data of the accused were ascertained at the session chaired by Judge Aflatun Hasmiov, APA reports.
The next session is scheduled for August 9.
On April 28, the court of Baku sentenced Marat Ueldanov-Galustyan to 8 years in prison.
Ueldanov-Galustyan is the worker of Austrian catering company Do&Co. He was in on a business trip in Baku within the framework of Formula 1 racing. However, Ueldanov-Galustyan didn’t get in touch upon arriving there.
He is charged with illegal preparation, production, acquisition, keeping, transporting, import or sale of large amounts of narcotic or psychotropic substances or precursors
According to Russian media outlets, the Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan proposed the relatives of the arrestee to treat with understanding the peculiarities of that country, where “the Armenian descent makes it extremely difficult to defend him.”
The charge on drug trafficking is used by Azerbaijan in respect of political prisoners or personae non grata.