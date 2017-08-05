Minister: President was right in stressing security of transportations from Iran via Armenia

YEREVAN. - Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was right in stressing the security of transportations from Iran via Armenia.

Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia Vahan Martirosyan told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am, referring to the question on Sargsyan’s upcoming visit to Iran.

Asked whether during the visit the Iran-Armenia railway project will be discussed, Martirosyan noted that this time the content of the visit will be slightly different. “Nevertheless, discussions [on this issue] are held regularly,” he added.

Earlier, in an interview with Iranian media outlets, the Armenian President pointed out to the route for multimode transportations (railway, air transport, ferry) from Iran to Europe via Armenia.

“This is the most secure route and the President pointed out to this,” Martirosyan said.