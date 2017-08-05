News
Tigran Sargsyan hopes for fast conclusion of free trade zone agreement between EAEU and Iran
17:01, 05.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia, Iran
Theme: Economics

The sanctions imposed by US on Iran and Russia are unsubstantiated.

First Vice President of Iran Eshaq Jahangiri said the aforementioned on Saturday at the meeting with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Tigran Sargsyan, who has arrived in Tehran to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Hassan Rouhani, IRNA reports.

In his words, the new unilateral sanctions imposed by US on Iran and Russia are ungrounded. In these conditions, the use of the EAEU capacities may contribute to the solution of problems between Tehran and Moscow, Jahangiri stressed.

Sargsyan expressed hope that the agreement of the EAEU countries on the free trade zone with Iran will be concluded in the near future. 

