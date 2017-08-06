News
Transport minister: One step ahead is taken in talks with investors for Iran-Armenia railway
10:37, 06.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The transport ministry of Armenia has gone one step ahead in the negotiations with investors for construction of the Iran-Armenia railway.

The Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Vahan Martirosyan, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In recent times, the ministry again held talks with the Dubai-based Rassiya FZE company. The minister, however, did not provide any details of these negotiations.

Rassiya FZE had signed a memorandum with the ministry back in 2013. Accordingly, the company had to prepare a feasibility study for the Iran-Armenia railway project, but it has not submitted it yet.

Construction cost of the new route section of this railway project is estimated at $3.2 billion.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
