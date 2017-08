A mass grave has been uncovered in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas.

The bodies of 14 people, 11 men and three women, were found in the grave, reported Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency.

“In some cases, the bodies are dismembered, some are bound, and others are recent,” said Zacatecas Attorney General Francisco Murillo.

The Mexican federal and state security forces have been pursuing a criminal gang in the area where the mass grave was found.