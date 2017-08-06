Man with knife tries to burst into Eiffel Tower

France Info radio informed that Paris police detained a man carrying a knife, and who attempted to force his way into the Eiffel Tower, reported TASS news agency of Russia.

The incident took place on Saturday evening.

“A man armed with a knife attempted to break through police control nearby the Eiffel Tower; he was immediately neutralized,” reads the respective statement. “The causes of the man’s actions are unknown.”

After the incident, police and sappers checked all the floors of the tower, but nothing suspicious was found.