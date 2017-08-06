News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 06
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
August 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Show news feed
Over 270 Islamic State militants return to France
16:07, 06.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

France has seen 271 jihadi militants return from war zones in Iraq and Syria, and all of them are subject to investigation by public prosecutors, the country’s interior minister said in a newspaper interview, reported Reuters news agency.

It is noted that some 700 French nationals are estimated to have fought in Islamic State ranks in Iraq and Syria, and France has been wrestling with how to handle the flow of “returnees.”

The number of jihadis to have returned to France included 217 adults and 54 minors, with some of them currently in detention, interior minister Gérard Collomb told Le Journal du Dimanche.

Asked how many French jihadis had been killed in Iraq and Syria, Collomb told the Sunday newspaper that it was difficult to corroborate information.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Russia, Iran, Turkey to discuss strengthening of tension de-escalation zones in Syria
They will meet on August 8 and 9, in Tehran…
 Russian Embassy complex attacked in Damascus
“We resolutely condemn the terrorist attacks against the Russian diplomatic representation in Damascus..."
 Azerbaijani fighters “star” in IS video
It also includes footage with the speech of ISIS chief propagandist Abu Muhammad al-Adnani...
 President Sargsyan: Armenia and Iran are in neighborhood of most unstable and troubled regions
Under these conditions, it is important to combine the international community’s efforts to strengthen regional security and peace...
 2 Afghani workers die in terrorist attack nearby Iraqi Embassy in Kabul
Earlier, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the gates of the Embassy...
 2 guards killed in attack on Iraq embassy in Afghanistan
A suicide bomber blew himself up nearby the diplomatic mission...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news