Over 270 Islamic State militants return to France

France has seen 271 jihadi militants return from war zones in Iraq and Syria, and all of them are subject to investigation by public prosecutors, the country’s interior minister said in a newspaper interview, reported Reuters news agency.

It is noted that some 700 French nationals are estimated to have fought in Islamic State ranks in Iraq and Syria, and France has been wrestling with how to handle the flow of “returnees.”

The number of jihadis to have returned to France included 217 adults and 54 minors, with some of them currently in detention, interior minister Gérard Collomb told Le Journal du Dimanche.

Asked how many French jihadis had been killed in Iraq and Syria, Collomb told the Sunday newspaper that it was difficult to corroborate information.