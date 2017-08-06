India parliament elects new vice president of country

The official website of the Indian legislature reported that politician Venkaiah Naidu has been elected Vice President of India, and as a result of voting by the two houses of the country’s parliament, reported TASS news agency of Russia.
The voting took place on Saturday, and the results were announced on Sunday.
Incumbent Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari’s term in office will come to an end on August 10.
The Indian press notes that 66-year-old Naidu’s win will enable the ruling political party to considerably increase its political influence in his native southern region of India.