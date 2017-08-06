News
Sunday
August 06
Death toll from Vietnam floods rises to 23
17:04, 06.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

Rescuers in Vietnam have recovered 16 more bodies over the past three days, bringing the death toll from floods in four northern provinces to 23, reported the Associated Press.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rains earlier this week also left 16 people missing and injured 21 others.

According to the Central Natural Disasters Committee Sunday, floods have destroyed 228 houses, damaged roads, crops, and irrigation system. 

Nearly 5,000 soldiers, police, and residents have been mobilized to search for the missing.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
