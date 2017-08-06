Russia, Turkey FMs explore avenues for creating tension relief zones in Syria

Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Sergey Lavrov and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Sunday met and explored the avenues for reducing tension in Syria, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia.
“The ministers have discussed the situation in Syria in detail; also, the memorandum on creating tension relief zones in that country, in the context of strengthening the ceasefire regime and assisting in the process of political settlement,” reads the ministry’s respective statement. “Separate issues of Russian-Turkish relations [also] were discussed.”