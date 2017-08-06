Armenia, Iran presidents meet in Tehran (PHOTOS)

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who is in Tehran on a working visit to attend Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony of reelected President Hassan Rouhani of Iran, on Sunday met with him.

At the beginning of the talk, the Iranian president expressed the hope that his Armenian colleague’s current visit to Iran will give new impetus to the expansion and development of bilateral relations.

Noting that the current year marks the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Iran, President Sargsyan, for his part, recorded that during this time cooperation amongst them was developed and strengthened.

Subsequently, the two presidents discussed collaboration, and underscored the major projects being implemented in several domains and the carrying out of new and promising projects between the two countries.

In addition, the interlocutors highlighted the ongoing negotiations on a free-trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union—which comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Also, Hassan Rouhani lauded the visa cancelation between the two countries, and which Armenia had initiated.

Furthermore, they reflected on regional security issues, including the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) peace process.