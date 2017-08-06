Fire breaks out in another Dubai skyscraper

Khaleej Times reported that barely a few minutes after a minor fire was seen in Pinnacle Tower skyscraper in Dubai, also known as Tiger tower, the Dubai Civil Defence took the situation under control and allowed residents back inside, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

There was smoke emanating from an apartment in the upper levels of the tower, and emergency units, arrived on the scene.

In a statement, Dubai Civil Defence said the minor fire had started in a balcony, but it was quickly put out thanks to the rapid response of emergency units.

The cause of this fire is being investigated.

This is the second such incident in the same week in Dubai.

Earlier in the week, a blaze ripped through The Torch, which is one of the highest skyscrapers in Dubai.