Trump adviser to be appointed White House communications director?

Stephen Miller, US President Donald Trump’s senior policy adviser, is under consideration for White House communications director, top Trump sources reported, according to AXIOS news and information website.
The sources said even though Miller is not the top contender, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon likes the idea of Miller for this job.
It is noted that Bannon liked it when Miller just tangled on-camera with CNN reporter Jim Acosta regarding the need to know English for immigration in the United States.
Ten days after the announcement of his appointment, former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was fired by President Trump, on the recommendation of the new White House Chief of Staff, General John F. Kelly.