Lavrov meets with Tillerson, clarifies Russia response measures against US

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that during his talk Sunday with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, he clarified Russia’s response measures against the United States, reported Gazeta.ru news site of Russia.
“He [Tillerson] was first of all interested in the details of the decisions we had to make in response to the anti-Russian sanctions’ law passed by the US Congress,” noted the Russian FM. “We have given these clarifications.”
In his words, this was done on the basis of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s interview with a Russian TV channel.
“The reasons were clarified for the decisions we have made after a long wait, so that the US will not go along the path of confrontation, at any rate,” stressed the Russian FM.