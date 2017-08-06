News
MFA: Russia is ready to respond to non-friendly actions by US
21:10, 06.08.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Russia stands ready for normalizing dialogue with the US, but it will respond to possible non-friendly actions by Washington.

This is noted in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ (MFA) statement that was disseminated in connection with Sunday’s talk between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in the Filipino capital city of Manila.

According to the statement, Lavrov and Tillerson discussed Russian-American relations, North Korea, and the avenues for resolving the Syrian conflict.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
