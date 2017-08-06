3 injured in Armenia village tragedy to soon be discharged from hospital

YEREVAN. – The three persons, who were injured in Tuesday’s tragic incident in Shamiram village and are receiving treatment at Astghik Medical Center in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, will be discharged from the hospital in a few days.
Hospital’s chief physician Robert Kurghinyan on Sunday told the aforementioned to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He noted that Tosun and Khdr Amoyan and Fayzu Ozmanyan were transferred from the intensive care unit to a ward and they are in satisfactory condition.
As reported earlier, brutal murders occurred Tuesday in the predominantly Yazidi-populated Shamiram village of Aragatsotn Province. The suspect, Telman Kalashyan, burst into the funeral home of the cemetery of this village and opened fire on people. As a result, three people died on the spot and eight others were injured. The injured were hospitalized, but one of them died during surgery.
Police have launched a criminal case, included Kalashyan in it as the accused, and declared a search for him. His uncle has been detained on suspicion of covering up the crime.