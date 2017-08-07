News
European Commission assesses Russia food embargo impact on EU economy
09:27, 07.08.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Economics

All sectors of the European Union’s (EU) agricultural sector have not recovered yet after Russia’s food embargo due to European sanctions on the country. 

Such a conclusion can be drawn from the respective European Commission reports, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

These reports say this embargo has certainly impacted the EU exports of agricultural products to Russia, which dropped from €11․8 billion in 2013—that is, the last year until the embargo—to about €5․6 billion in the year past.

