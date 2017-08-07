News
City of Chicago to sue Trump administration
10:10, 07.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The US city of Chicago will sue President Donald Trump’s administration over its threat to cut off certain federal funding to “sanctuary cities” that provide asylum to illegal immigrants.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said the city will file its suit Monday, according to the Voice of America.

About two weeks ago, US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said the Justice Department will withhold a justice assistance grant from cities that fail to comply with new requirements related to immigration.

Municipalities known as “sanctuary cities” are those that refuse to cooperate with federal requests to detain and hold noncitizens under arrest on charges unrelated to their immigration status, until immigration enforcement officers can take custody and possibly deport them.

Sessions announced that any US city applying for the program this year must meet new requirements: They should allow Homeland Security officers to enter jails and inquire about inmates’ citizenship, and they also would be required to notify federal officers 48 hours before any suspected immigration violator is released from local custody.

