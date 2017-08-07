News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Show news feed
Vietnam floods kill 26
13:24, 07.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Floods in northern Vietnam have killed 26 people and washed away hundreds of homes over the past week, causing damage estimated at more than 940 billion dong ($41 million), the government’s disaster agency said on Monday, reported Reuters news agency.  

Fifteen people were still missing, and the search had been hampered by damage to roads from floods and landslides, the agency said in a report.

Flooding has crippled four provinces, damaging water systems and farms.

About 200 homes were destroyed and 400 more were affected by the floods.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Man found dead under Yerevan bridge
But he has not been identified yet…
 Armenia citizen detained in Georgia
He is accused of a deadly car accident involving a woman and child…
 Fire breaks out in another Dubai skyscraper
This is the second such incident in the same week in the city…
 Man with knife tries to burst into Eiffel Tower
After the incident, police and sappers checked all the floors of the tower, but nothing suspicious was found…
 Mass grave found in Mexico
In some cases, the bodies are dismembered, some are bound, and others are recent…
 Azerbaijani Vice PM’s grandson to be held criminally liable for accident in downtown Baku
Allahverdiyev’s Gelandеwagen collided with VAZ-2115, following which it lost control and appeared in the secondary lane of the avenue...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news