Vietnam floods kill 26

Floods in northern Vietnam have killed 26 people and washed away hundreds of homes over the past week, causing damage estimated at more than 940 billion dong ($41 million), the government’s disaster agency said on Monday, reported Reuters news agency.

Fifteen people were still missing, and the search had been hampered by damage to roads from floods and landslides, the agency said in a report.

Flooding has crippled four provinces, damaging water systems and farms.

About 200 homes were destroyed and 400 more were affected by the floods.