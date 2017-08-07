News
Young man stabbed, dies in Armenia’s Dilijan
11:19, 07.08.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – A fatal stabbing has occurred in Dilijan, Armenia. 

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the police press service that on August 5 at 8:10pm, a call was received from hospital that Hayk G. (born in 1978), Hakob Y. (born in 1958), Artak Y. (born in 1966), and Artur Yeganyan (born in 1990) were brought to the hospital with injuries.

The police unit that was dispatched to the scene found out that on the same day at around 6:30pm, there was an argument between parties at a kiosk in Dilijan, during which Hayk G. had stabbed Artur Yeganyan and his father, Artak.

Artur Yeganyan died while being hospitalized.

On the same day, a criminal case was opened into this incident.

