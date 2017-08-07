News
Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 28% in January-July
12:19, 07.08.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

Passenger traffic at the two international airports of Armenia—Zvartnots of capital city Yerevan and Shirak of Gyumri town—was 1,373,856 people, from January to July, which is 28 percent more than the same months of the previous year.

In addition, cargo transportation at Zvartnots totaled 12,708 tons between January and July 2017, and this is 59.7 percent more than the same period of the year past.

Also, flight departures and arrivals at these two international airports of Armenia have increased by 24.2 percent, from January and July of the current year, as compared with the same months of last year.

