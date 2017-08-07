North Korea condemns new UN sanctions

Pyongyang has condemned the new UN sanctions against North Korea.

It believes this organization is violating the sovereignty of the country, and it plans to take “righteous action” in return, Pyongyang said in a statement carried by its official Korean Central News Agency.

“We will not put our self-defensive nuclear deterrent on the negotiating table” while it faced threats from Washington, it said.

The statement also reads that there is no greater mistake than the US confidence that its territory is safe.