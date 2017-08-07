News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Show news feed
North Korea condemns new UN sanctions
15:06, 07.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Pyongyang has condemned the new UN sanctions against North Korea.

It believes this organization is violating the sovereignty of the country, and it plans to take “righteous action” in return, Pyongyang said in a statement carried by its official Korean Central News Agency.

“We will not put our self-defensive nuclear deterrent on the negotiating table” while it faced threats from Washington, it said.

The statement also reads that there is no greater mistake than the US confidence that its territory is safe.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Security Council expands "black" list of terrorists
The Security Council has included eight individuals and organizations in the "black" list of terrorists...
 De Mistura intends to hold 4 more rounds of intra-Syrian talks in 2017
Staffan de Mistura is hopeful to see drastic changes on the ground by the end of the year...
 UN fears human rights activists arrested in Turkey are at risk of tortures
"We are gravely concerned about all arbitrary arrests and detentions of human rights defenders in Turkey...
 UN concerned over escalation of tension in Karabakh
An early return to the negotiations table in good faith is the only way to resolve this long-standing and dangerous conflict…
 Azerbaijan’s efforts in European Parliament fail
The resolution deals with human rights, international security, as well as a number of issues on conflicts...
 UN: Basic infrastructure repair of Mosul to cost over $ 1 billion
Stabilization in eastern Mosul could be done in two months but it would take more than a year in the west and long-term reconstruction would cost “many billions of dollars”...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news