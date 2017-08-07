Islamic Revolution Guards Corps dismantles terrorist group in Iran

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has smashed a terrorist outfit in a northwestern Iranian border area, a senior IRGC commander said.

“A terrorist team, which sought to enter the country with the purpose of conducting acts of sabotage and terror, was dismantled by the IRGC’s Ground Force in a border area in [the Iranian province of] West Azerbaijan,” IRGC Ground Force Commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, said on Sunday, according to Press TV of the country.

He added that two terrorists were killed and another were wounded during the clashes.

Also, some ammunition and military equipment were confiscated.