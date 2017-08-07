News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Show news feed
Islamic Revolution Guards Corps dismantles terrorist group in Iran
15:57, 07.08.2017
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Incidents

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has smashed a terrorist outfit in a northwestern Iranian border area, a senior IRGC commander said. 

“A terrorist team, which sought to enter the country with the purpose of conducting acts of sabotage and terror, was dismantled by the IRGC’s Ground Force in a border area in [the Iranian province of] West Azerbaijan,” IRGC Ground Force Commander, Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour, said on Sunday, according to Press TV of the country.

He added that two terrorists were killed and another were wounded during the clashes.

Also, some ammunition and military equipment were confiscated.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Polish intelligence: Our people cannot feel completely secure because of IS
''The intelligence service assesses the level of terrorist threat as low and we have no reason to raise it..."
 Russia, Iran, Turkey to discuss strengthening of tension de-escalation zones in Syria
They will meet on August 8 and 9, in Tehran…
 Over 270 Islamic State militants return to France
54 of these jihadi militants are minors…
 Russian Embassy complex attacked in Damascus
“We resolutely condemn the terrorist attacks against the Russian diplomatic representation in Damascus..."
 Azerbaijani fighters “star” in IS video
It also includes footage with the speech of ISIS chief propagandist Abu Muhammad al-Adnani...
 President Sargsyan: Armenia and Iran are in neighborhood of most unstable and troubled regions
Under these conditions, it is important to combine the international community’s efforts to strengthen regional security and peace...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news