Russia hopes Japan will continue to implement agreements

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow hopes that with the appointment of the new FM of Japan, Tokyo will continue implementing the agreements that were reached with Russia, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“I hope we will ensure with you the continuity of our relations, according to the agreements between the president of Russia and the prime minister of Japan,” Lavrov said at his talk with newly appointed Japanese FM Taro Kono.

The two FMs have met in the Filipino capital city of Manila, and within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) event.