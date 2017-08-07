News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.77
EUR
568.83
RUB
7.93
Show news feed
Russia hopes Japan will continue to implement agreements
14:10, 07.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow hopes that with the appointment of the new FM of Japan, Tokyo will continue implementing the agreements that were reached with Russia, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia. 

“I hope we will ensure with you the continuity of our relations, according to the agreements between the president of Russia and the prime minister of Japan,” Lavrov said at his talk with newly appointed Japanese FM Taro Kono.

The two FMs have met in the Filipino capital city of Manila, and within the framework of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations’ (ASEAN) event.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news