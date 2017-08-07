News
Qatar, Turkey hold joint military exercises
16:10, 07.08.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Qatar and Turkey are holding joint military exercises and showcasing their strategic alliance despite the Arab neighbors that have boycotted Qatar, according to Al Sharq (The Orient) newspaper of the country.

The maneuvers are aimed at preparing Qatar’s armed forces to defend “vital economic, strategic, and infrastructure facilities,” the state-owned newspaper reported.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain have broken diplomatic relations with Qatar accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha, however, denies these accusations.

