Armenia citizen detained in Georgia
14:10, 07.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Incidents

Georgian police have detained an Armenian citizen who hit a woman and her child, with a car, reported Novosti Gruzia (News Georgia) news agency.

According to a respective statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, the investigation found out that on August 5, the vehicle driven by the detainee, G. Ch. (born in 1995), hit a mother and her child, who were standing on the sidewalk along the Tbilisi-Senaki-Leselidze motorway in the country.

The woman was 38 years old and her child was 5, and they both died on the spot.

A criminal case has been launched.

If the Armenian driver is found guilty, he will face up to six to ten years in prison.

