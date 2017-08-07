Armenia PM discusses waste recycling investment program

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, received executive chairman and managing director Robert Whitfield of Global Reserves LLC.

The interlocutors discussed the avenues for implementing an investment program for building a waste recycling plant in Armenia and the respective future courses of action.

The PM noted that the Armenian government has a clear strategy toward waste management and it will consistently implement this strategy. Also, Karapetyan welcomed the aforesaid company’s interest in implementing a waste recycling program in Armenia and said the government stood ready to provide necessary technical assistance.

Whitfield, for his part, briefed the Armenian PM on his company’s activities in waste recycling.

Subsequently, the parties agreed to carry out studies in the near future to make a preliminary assessment of this program, and then to move forward based on these studies.