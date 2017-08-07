News
Polish intelligence: Our people cannot feel completely secure because of IS
20:25, 07.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Currently there is no threat of terrorist attack in Poland but the Polish people cannot feel completely secure due to the activity of persons related to IS terrorist organizations.

Spokesperson for the Minister-Coordinator for Special Services of Poland, Stanisław Jarin, stated the aforementioned on Monday, Radio Poland reports.

According to him, several such cases took place last year, in particular, the case related to four Chechens, whom the court accuses of supporting IS. Jarin also stressed that the Polish intelligence service didn't raise the level of terrorist threat in the country.

''The intelligence service assesses the level of terrorist threat as low and we have no reason to raise it. However, this doesn't mean that the Polish can feel completely secure. We realize that there is an element of Polish participation in the fight against terrorism, thus it is not ruled out that the threat of terrorist attacks may recur,'' he noted.

Jarin also drew attention to the fact that persons related to Jihadists try to use Poland as a rear for their activities. Attempts are made to use Poland for funding IS. Fighters are transported via the Polish territory, cases of activity of Polish citizens in favor of IS also having been recorded, Jarin noted. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
