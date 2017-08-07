News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Show news feed
Russia stepping up efforts to reduce USD dependence
17:29, 07.08.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has announced that in response to new US sanctions, Russia is intensifying the work towards reducing dependence on the American systems of payment, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia. 

“We certainly are accelerating the process of replacing imports with local production,” Ryabkov said. “Now, this is becoming a vital need.”

Also, the deputy FM stressed that not depending on the US dollar is very important to Russia in terms of getting rid of this “hook.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news