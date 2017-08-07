Russia stepping up efforts to reduce USD dependence

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has announced that in response to new US sanctions, Russia is intensifying the work towards reducing dependence on the American systems of payment, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
“We certainly are accelerating the process of replacing imports with local production,” Ryabkov said. “Now, this is becoming a vital need.”
Also, the deputy FM stressed that not depending on the US dollar is very important to Russia in terms of getting rid of this “hook.”