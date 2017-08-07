Georgian prosecutor’s office: Saakashvili faces 11 years in prison on 4 criminal cases

Former Georgian president and ex-governor of Ukraine’s Odessa Oblast, Mikheil Saakashvili, who has recently been deprived of Ukrainian citizenship, may face up to 11 years in prison along the lines of four criminal cases.
Spokesperson for the Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office, Natia Songulashvili, told the aforementioned to Obozrevatel.
Among the charges brought against Saakashvili are the murder of bank worker Sandro Girgviliani, embezzlement of state funds, battery of Georgian MP Valeri Gelashvili and seizure of Imedi TV company, which criticized the former Georgian president.