Expert: 8266 out of 9559 applicants got admitted to Armenian universities

YEREVAN. - 9,559 higher education institution applicants were registered in Armenia in 2017, of which 8,266 got admitted.
Head of Interuniversity Education Department of the Yerevan State University (YSU), Vachagan Gasltyan, told journalists on Monday.
According to him, this is 380 times less than last year. “This year the Yerevan State University allocated 3,000 paid and 368 free seats, including those for students who have a right to draft deferment,” Galstyan said.
He also added that informatics, cultural studies, law and social work are required specialties now. The competition for these specialties reached 2-3 people per seat. At the same time, the Department Head was sorry about the fact that the number of students applying for physical and mathematical, as well as natural science majors has strongly reduced.