News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 08
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Latvia to ban Muslim clothing that covers face in public places
09:41, 08.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Wearing Muslim clothing that completely covers the face in public places will be banned in Latvia.

The respective bill, which the country’s ministry of justice has developed, has been submitted for consideration by the government, reported TASS news agency of Russia.

These limitations will apply to any form of covering the face.

The ministry notes that the face of a person is considered covered if it is impossible to identify his or her identity.

These restrictions, however, will not apply to hats or headgears which cover only the hair

In addition, being in public places with a covered face will be permitted in some special cases.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news