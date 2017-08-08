Latvia to ban Muslim clothing that covers face in public places

Wearing Muslim clothing that completely covers the face in public places will be banned in Latvia.
The respective bill, which the country’s ministry of justice has developed, has been submitted for consideration by the government, reported TASS news agency of Russia.
These limitations will apply to any form of covering the face.
The ministry notes that the face of a person is considered covered if it is impossible to identify his or her identity.
These restrictions, however, will not apply to hats or headgears which cover only the hair
In addition, being in public places with a covered face will be permitted in some special cases.