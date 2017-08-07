Saakashvili says when he will leave Poland

Former Georgian president Mikheil Saakashvili stated that he will leave Poland on Monday.
Earlier, Georgian authorities inquired from Georgian Prosecutor General’s Office whether Saakashvili was in the territory of the country.
“I will leave Poland on Monday,” he told PAP news agency.
Prior to this, deputy of the ruling Polish Law and Justice Party, Małgorzata Goshevskaya, informed that Saakashvili has paid a visit to the republic, where he attended solemn events on the occasion of the anniversary of the Warsaw Uprising. Saakashvili himself noted that he arrived in Warsaw from US immediately after learning about the decision of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko on depriving him of citizenship. He also added that he plans to visit other European countries as well. In Saakashvili’s words, he crossed the border by Ukrainian passport.
On July 26, the Migration Service of Ukraine informed that Poroshenko deprived Saakashvili of citizenship because of the false information submitted by the latter when receiving it.