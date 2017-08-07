News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Show news feed
Armenian national stabbed nearby Moscow's Otkritie Arena stadium
20:35, 07.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

An unidentified person stabbed an Armenian national nearby Otkritie Arena stadium in northwestern Moscow Saturday, the source in law enforcement bodies informed Moscow news agency.

According to the agency, a 33-year-old Armenian national was brought to one of the capital's hospitals with stab wounds on Saturday. The man was also diagnosed with head injury and bruises. 

''The investigators established that the incident occurred on Volokolamsk Highway.  A conflict took place between the victim and the unidentified person, during which the latter beat the Armenian national and stabbed him in his belly, following which he absconded,'' the source said.

A criminal case has been launched on charges of inflicting serious harm on health. The criminal has been placed on the wanted list. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
4 accused in Dink’s murder case released
The four accused persons serve in Trabzon gendarmerie and hold high offices...
 Details about Armenian village tragedy: Villager tried to persecute the criminal
At about 9:30 am, Mr Kalashyan talked by phone with his relatives regarding money-related issues...
 Funeral home attacker put on wanted list of Armenian police (PHOTOS)
A tragic incident occurred in Aragatsotn Province on Tuesday...
 Over dozens of people arrested in Azerbaijan over robbery-related assault
Five people, including the alleged criminal, were killed as a result of the assault on Monday...
 Russia hands “crowned thief” Nodar Aloyan to France
Nodar Aloyan, also known as Nodar Tbillisky, was detained in Moscow in August 2016...
 One killed in Hamburg supermarket attack
The attacker has been detained...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news