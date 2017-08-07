Armenian national stabbed nearby Moscow's Otkritie Arena stadium

An unidentified person stabbed an Armenian national nearby Otkritie Arena stadium in northwestern Moscow Saturday, the source in law enforcement bodies informed Moscow news agency.

According to the agency, a 33-year-old Armenian national was brought to one of the capital's hospitals with stab wounds on Saturday. The man was also diagnosed with head injury and bruises.

''The investigators established that the incident occurred on Volokolamsk Highway. A conflict took place between the victim and the unidentified person, during which the latter beat the Armenian national and stabbed him in his belly, following which he absconded,'' the source said.

A criminal case has been launched on charges of inflicting serious harm on health. The criminal has been placed on the wanted list.