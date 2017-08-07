News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
August 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.74
EUR
564.96
RUB
7.96
Show news feed
Ambassador: Sargsyan and Rouhani expressed hope for signing of EAEU-Iran trade deal
20:39, 07.08.2017
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics, Economics

In the context of international and regional events, the visit of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan to Iran on the occasion of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani proved to be very important.

Armenian Ambassador to Iran, Artashes Tumanyan, told the aforementioned to Armenian News – NEWS.am Monday. He also added that the Iranian side gave proper assessment to the relations with Armenia.

Apart from attending the inauguration ceremony, Armenian President also held a tête-à-tête with his Iranian counterpart. In particular, they discussed issues on regional and international security, which are very pressing today.

Furthermore, economic issues, including mutual investments and especially infrastructure projects in the sphere of energy and transport were discussed. The latter can become important not only for the two countries but also for the entire region, the Ambassador added.

Attention was attached to the talks on the agreement on preferential trade between the Eurasian Union and Iran. The leaders of the two countries expressed hope that the document will be signed in the near future.

In fact, a number of commodity headings from the common preferential list will prove to be important for the development of bilateral Armenian-Iranian trade.

''Armenia is one of the most active participants in the Iran-EAEU working group, considering our year-long experience of relations with Iran. I think the Iranian side should properly consider this activeness and its significance for the relations with the EAEU,'' Tumanyan noted.

The inauguration of President Hassan Rouhani took place on Sunday.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian President leaves for Iran
Rouhani, 68, was elected for the second time...
 Armenia government sets up company that will manage free economic zone on Iran border
The Meghri Free Economic Zone LLC will work towards attracting business enterprises and assisting in their activities…
 Iran parliament ratifies border cooperation agreement with Armenia
The common border gateway plan mainly aims at avoiding similar measures at border customs of the two countries…
 Armenia President: North-South corridor will help transport Iranian goods to Europe
“I think transport, including the Persian Gulf-Black Sea International Transport Corridor, is very important in our bilateral cooperation..."
 Sargsyan: Energy cooperation is among key components of Armenia-Iran relations
For about ten years now, we are implementing the “gas for electricity” mutually beneficial program with Iran...
 President: Armenia underscores lifting of visa regime with Iran
A significant growth in Iranian tourists has been recorded…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news