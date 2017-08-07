Man, who attacked Hurghada tourists, to be placed in mental hospital

The Prosecutor's Office of Egypt has instructed to place into a mental hospital the man suspected of attacking with a knife the tourists in Hurghada. This will be done for conducting an expert examination, RIA Novosti reports, citing the state agency of the republic.
The man will spend 45 days in the hospital, during which the specialists will check his mental condition.
On July 14, a man armed with a knife broke into the territory of one of the public beaches of Hurghada hotels and attacked the tourists. Two tourists from Germany immediately died. A Czech citizen passed away in a hospital later. Two Armenian citizens and one Russian suffered injuries. The attacker was detained.
The Prosecutor's Office of Egypt is conducting an investigation.