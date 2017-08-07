Armenian Ambassador to Baltic countries becomes father of triplet (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. - Armenian Ambassador to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan on Monday became a father of a triplet.
On this occasion, the Ambassador posted the photos of his babies, writing the following: ''With God's will, our three children—Anna, Armen and Alexander—were born in Yerevan. As of August 1, Anna weighs 2,490g, Armen—2,870g, while Alexander—3,100g. This wonderful event has completely changed the rhythm of our life and multiplied our happiness.''
Tigran Mkrtchyan has also another son.