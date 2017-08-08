News
City of Chicago sues Trump administration over “sanctuary city” threat
09:21, 08.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The US city of Chicago has sued President Donald Trump’s administration over its threat to cut off certain federal funding to “sanctuary cities” that provide asylum to illegal immigrants, reported the Associated Press.

The lawsuit states that pursuant to the law, the government cannot compel Chicago to abandon its immigration policy.

Chicago has a “sanctuary city” status. Municipalities known as “sanctuary cities” are those that refuse to cooperate with federal requests to detain and hold noncitizens under arrest on charges unrelated to their immigration status, until immigration enforcement officers can take custody and possibly deport them.

Pursuant to the new rules for the distribution of public safety grants, cities need to exchange information with the national immigration agencies.

According to the city authorities, however, this requirement runs contrary to the US Constitution.

