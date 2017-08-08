Newspaper: Most Armenia residents still go to Georgia for vacation

YEREVAN. – The vast majority of tourists from Armenia continue to prefer neighboring Georgia for spending their vacation, according to Zhoghovurd (People) newspaper.
“People [from Armenia] not only prefer to spend their holidays there, but they head off to European countries from the Tbilisi or the Kutaisi airports; the reason is the much lower prices.
“It is noteworthy that Armenia runs an open skies policy for several years already, but solely Russian [airline] companies benefit from it, whereas the others gradually come out of the [aviation] market [in Armenia],” wrote Zhoghovurd.