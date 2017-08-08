Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan media disseminated disinformation on “wounding” of 13-year-old child

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijani media has disseminated disinformation that Armenian divisions allegedly opened fire in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Garalar village and wounded a 13-year-old child.

Artsrun Hovhannisyan, spokesperson for the minister of defense of Armenia, wrote about the aforesaid on his Facebook page.

“We definitely deny this disinformation, and warn the Azerbaijani politico-military leadership that no provocation will go unanswered and all accountability will fall on the Azerbaijani side,” Hovhannisyan also wrote. “Overall, it was calm on the border yesterday evening and night; the Armenian subdivisions did not open fire from any weapon, in general.

“And the falsification of the Azerbaijani propaganda is revealed from the very pictures of the wounds of the presented child, in which the child’s wounds are obviously old and they cannot have anything to do with fragment wounds.”