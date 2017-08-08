News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 08
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.91
EUR
565.54
RUB
7.99
Show news feed
Israel military helicopter crashes, 1 pilot dead
11:40, 08.08.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Israeli military says a combat helicopter has crashed in a training accident, killing one pilot and critically injuring another, reported The Associated Press.

The military identified the pilot killed as Maj. David Zohar, a 43-year-old reserve pilot. A second officer was evacuated to a hospital after the craft crashed at Ramon air force base.

Israeli media said the Apache helicopter suffered a technical malfunction late Monday and crashed near the base’s landing pad.

The military said early Tuesday that an investigation has been launched. Pending its result, the air force command has ordered that all Israeli combat helicopters be grounded.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Young man dies in Yerevan hospital after being hit by car
He died without regaining consciousness…
 Car goes off road in Armenia, 1 dead
An investigation is launched into this incident…
 Armenia citizen injured in Hurghada attack to return home soon
The Armenian tourist’s health condition is assessed as better than the average…
 Armenia, Russia citizens detained for attempting to illegally cross Moldova border
The 29-year-old Armenian and the 49-year-old Russian were detected in Prut River…
 Man found dead under Yerevan bridge
But he has not been identified yet…
 Armenia citizen detained in Georgia
He is accused of a deadly car accident involving a woman and child…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news