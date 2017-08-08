OSCE to conduct monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan line of contact

In accordance with the arrangement reached with the authorities of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Mission on Wednesday will conduct a planned monitoring of the Line of Contact between the armed forces of Artsakh and Azerbaijan, in the direction of the Askeran Region, on the Akna-Hindarkh road section.

From the positions of the NKR Defense Army, the monitoring will be held by Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova) and Ognjen Jovic (Bosnia and Herzegovina), field assistants to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (CiO), and Martin Schuster (Germany), staff member of the Office of the CiO Personal Representative.

From the opposite side of the Line of Contact, the monitoring will be conducted by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE CiO, and his field assistant Mihail Olaru (Moldova).

The authorities of the Republic of Artsakh have expressed their readiness to assist in holding the monitoring and to ensure the safety of the OSCE Mission members.