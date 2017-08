Moldovan border guards have detained two men during their attempt to illegally cross the state border, wrote Moldova.

The Armenian and Russian citizens were detected in Prut River, and they were attempting to leave Moldova by swimming.

The 29-year-old Armenian and the 49-year-old Russian, however, did not say why they were at the forbidden boundary zone.

They were detained for 72 hours for an attempt to illegally cross the Moldovan state border.