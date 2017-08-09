Serbia driver, who was sentenced to prison for tragic road accident in Armenia, to be extradited?

YEREVAN. – The Serbian driver, who was sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for the road accident that killed two people in Armenia’s Armavir Province in 2016,will not petition to the Criminal Court of Appeal.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned that Ljubiša Stanisavljević does not wish to appeal because he hopes to be extradited to Serbia, once the verdict enters into force.

The injured party has no objection, and there was no civil suit either.

On December 16, 2016, the truck, which was driven by Serbian citizen Ljubiša Stanisavljević, and three other passenger vehicles collided on the Vagharshapat-Armavir motorway in Armavir Province. As a result, one of the cars was thrown and it ended up in a stream. Rescuers removed its driver, Simon Khachatryan, 52, and female passenger from the car. But the passenger died en route to hospital, and Khachatryan lost his life in hospital, five days later. They were husband and wife.